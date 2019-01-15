Kazakhstan's commodity turnover with EAEU states up 6.2%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of mutual trade of Kazakhstan and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January -November 2018 made USD 17, 084,600 in monetary terms that is 6.2% more than in the same period of 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

In particular, the volume of export to the EAEU member nations in the period under consideration in money terms made USD 5,257,9 00 that is 10% more than in the analogous period of the previous year, import hit USD 11,826,700 (+4.6%).

91.9% falls on Russia in the total amount of the country's foreign trade with EAEU member states, while 4.4% accounts for Kyrgyzstan, 3.6% for Belarus and 0.1% for Armenia.