Kazakhstan's Constitution Day marked in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM Democratic changes taking place in Kazakhstan as the implementation of amendments to the Constitution following a nationwide referendum were discussed at a workshop organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia with the participation of local mass media, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the event dedicated to the Constitution Day, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov spoke about Kazakhstan's path of democratic development aimed at building a fair and hearing state that provides equal rights and conditions for the growth of the well-being of all its citizens.

He recalled the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan adopted by the people of the country at a national referendum in June last year, emphasizing the commitment of the political leadership to further reforms to eradicate corruption, improve all spheres of life of Kazakh society, ensure the growth of the middle class and support small and medium-sized businesses.

At the same time, the Ambassador emphasized Kazakhstan's transparent and inclusive approach to democratic changes in order to preserve political, economic and social stability in society and unity of the country's people.

Barlybay Sadykov thanked journalists for interesting publications about Kazakhstan and Kazakh-Ethiopian bilateral relations, and also congratulated Mr. Gosaye Nateyi, editor of the Ethiopian News Agency, on winning the International Contest Kazakhstan through the eyes of foreign Media organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Ethiopian journalists surveyed also a photo exhibition devoted to the Alash Orda party and its members, such as Magzhan Zhumabayev, Temirbek Zhurgenov, Khalel Dosmukhamedov and others, as well as their contribution to the formation of Kazakhstan's independence and modern Kazakh statehood. The journalists got acquainted with the activities of the Alash political liberal-democratic movement, the goals of creating the Alash-Orda government, and the nationwide democratic values that they promoted at the beginning of the XX century.

The cultural part of the program was followed by the screening of Rustem Abdrashev’s film Diamond Sword.