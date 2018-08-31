Kazakhstan's contribution in closing polygons around the world discussed in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week, 2018 the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan together with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) hosted the screening of the film "Where the Wind Blew", filmed by a British filmmaker André Singer. It was dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests and was hold at the UN Office in Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The opening of the event was made by the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Michael Möller and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova. The main message of the speech of the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan was familiarization of participants with the consequences of nuclear explosions on the land of Kazakhstan and the historical significance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to close the test site.



A minute of silence was also held during the event as a memory of all the victims of nuclear testing. It holds annually around the world on the initiative of the Honorary Ambassador of the ATOM Project K.Kuyukov.



After the screening a lively discussion was held together with the director of the film "Where the Wind Blew" André Singer, the director of the Geneva office of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Anja Kaspersen, as well as the director of the Kazakhstan Center for International Security and Policy Alimzhan Akhmetov.



The event was attended by foreign diplomats, representatives of non-governmental organizations and the academic community, 2018 UN Disarmament fellows, as well as a group of schoolchildren from Japan, promoting the world without nuclear weapons.