Kazakhstan’s contribution to cross-regional cooperation acknowledged by Envoy to UN Sec Gen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana Alikhan Baimenov met with Envoy to the UN Secretary-General on South-South Cooperation Jorge Chediek to discuss further collaborative initiatives in the sphere of public service.

During the meeting, the Hub Chairman underlined the mission and importance of the cross-regional South-South and triangular cooperation in the public service sector. He informed Mr. Chediek about the Hub’s expansion to 35 countries, including those from OECD, CIS, and ASEAN and briefed him on recent research projects, knowledge materials and other activities of the Hub.

Mr. Jorge Chediek accentuated “outstanding work by the Hub in promoting the regional and cross-regional cooperation”. He emphasized that UN considers the Astana Hub to be Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of international partnership in the global strive to achieve SDGs.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also held a discussion on implementation of the future joint initiatives in public service reform, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Astana Regional Civil Service Hub.



As previously noted by UN, the establishment of the Astana Hub and its successful operation has become possible due to Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its successful practices in reforming the public service as well as strengthening meritocracy principles in public sector. In 2014, the Astana Hub received a special award for strengthening South-South cooperation.