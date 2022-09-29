Kazakhstan’s Corner opened at UPNV Jakarta National Development University

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s corner named after the famous philosopher, scientist and mathematician al-Farabi was opened at the UPNV Jakarta National Development University with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia and Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The corner presents books about the history, culture, economy, sights of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as objects of Kazakh folk applied art. The corner is open to increase the awareness of Kazakhstan among local youth, as well as to popularize the Kazakh language and culture.

The event was organized as part of the visit of a delegation of the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages to Jakarta to their Indonesian colleagues, during which the parties discussed the possibility of launching a double degree program, and also outlined ways to further expand cooperation.

UPNV Jakarta National Development University and the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages are actively cooperating within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the end of 2021. Earlier, in June 2022, a delegation of the Indonesian University visited Kazakhstan, during which Indonesia’s corner was opened.

























Photo: gov.kz