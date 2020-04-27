Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case tally rises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 24 to nearly 2,720 in all regions of the country as of 23:10 pm April 26, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 10 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1 new case in Almaty city, 2 new cases in Kyzylorda region, 7 new cases in Karaganda region, 1 new case in Turkestan region, 1 new case in Atyrau region, and 2 new cases in Aktobe region.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 2,717 countrywide, including 498 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 847 cases in Almaty city, 167 cases in Shymkent city, 93 cases in Akmola region, 57 cases in Aktobe region, 97 cases in Almaty region, 119 cases in Atyrau region, 16 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 104 cases in Zhambyl region, 116 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 120 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 179 cases in Kyzylorda region, 27 cases in Mangistau region, 95 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 109 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 682 people have recovered and another 25 people have died.