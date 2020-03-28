EN
    20:51, 28 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 208

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Four more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan bringing the total to 208 cases, coronavirus2020.kz. reads. The new cases were detected in Karaganda and Atyrau regions.

    117 out of 208 cases confirmed were registered in Nur-Sultan, 58 in Almaty, 7 cases in Karaganda, 5 in Atyrau region, 5 in Akmola, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau and 1 in Kyzylorda region.

