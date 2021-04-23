Kazakhstan’s coronavirus tally exceeds 300,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,894 coronavirus cases, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

511 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 698 in Almaty, 131 in Shymkent, 126 in Akmola region, 226 in Aktobe region, 195 in Almaty region, 133 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 70 in Zhambyl region, 181 in West Kazakhstan, 228 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 71 in Kyzylorda region, 67 in Mangistau region, 48 in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan, 39 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 300,733.