Kazakhstan's COVID-19 case tally nears 1mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,216 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,494. Shymkent city is ranked second with 141 daily infections. It is followed by Atyrau region with 97 daily cases of COVID-19.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city – 80, Karaganda region – 51, Zhambyl region – 46, Pavlodar region – 39, Kyzylorda region – 37, Turkestan region – 37, Aktobe region – 34, Almaty region – 29, Mangistau region – 28, Akmola region – 27, North Kazakhstan region – 25, East Kazakhstan region – 24, and West Kazakhstan region – 24.

Kostanay region has reported three fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 999,654.