    08:13, 24 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload climbs to 413,267

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    The most cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital up to 568, 186 in Almaty, 47 in Shymkent, 36 in Akmola region, 40 in Aktobe region, 37 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 78 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Zhambyl region, 91 in West Kazakhstan, 145 in Karaganda region, 30 in Kostanay region, 29 in Kyzylorda region, 36 in Mangistau region, 40 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 27 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 413,267.

    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
