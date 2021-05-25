Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 1,558

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 1,558 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and Karaganda region have had the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 348 each. Nur-Sultan city is second in terms of fresh daily infections – 174. Akmola region has reported the third biggest number of daily cases – 133.

Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been registered in Almaty region – 106.

75 more infections have been recorded in Pavlodar region, 73 in East Kazakhstan region, 68 in West Kazakhstan region, 45 in North Kazakhstan region, 40 in Kostanay region, 36 in Atyrau region, 27 in Shymkent city, 20 in Aktobe region, 18 in Zhambyl region as well as in Turkestan region, 16 in Mangistau region, and 13 in Kyzylorda region.

The county’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 376,572.