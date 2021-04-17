Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 2,822

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,822 new daily COVID-19 cases to the total caseload, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty region has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 680. With 653 fresh cases, Nur-Sultan city has reported the second highest daily COVID-19 cases. Almaty region rounds out the top 3 areas in terms of the highest daily COVID-19 cases with 248.

Reporting triple-digit fresh daily COVID-19 infections are Karaganda region – 205, Aktobe region – 161, Shymkent city – 121, Atyrau region – 119, and West Kazakhstan region – 114.

98 more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region, 89 in Akmola region, 76 in Mangistau region, 75 in Kyzylorda region, 43 in North Kazakhstan region, 41 in Zhambyl region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 35 in Turkestan region, and 29 in Kostanay region.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 284,173.