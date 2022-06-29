Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 110 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 49 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

Of 110, Almaty city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases alone. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in the second highest number - 29 COVID-19 cases. The city of Shymkent and Karaganda region reported 7 and 6 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Zhambyl region registered 4 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2, Atyrau region 2, North Kazakhstan region 2, Almaty region 1, and Pavlodar region 1.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,471 since the onset of the global pandemic.