EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 110 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 49 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

    Of 110, Almaty city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases alone. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in the second highest number - 29 COVID-19 cases. The city of Shymkent and Karaganda region reported 7 and 6 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Zhambyl region registered 4 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2, Atyrau region 2, North Kazakhstan region 2, Almaty region 1, and Pavlodar region 1.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,471 since the onset of the global pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!