Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases up to 108,454

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 92 new cases of the COVID-19 infection have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 8 in Nur-Sultan city, 10 in Almaty city, 2 in Zhymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 108,454.