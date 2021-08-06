Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 daily case count at 7,769

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 7,769 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 618,513, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, and Karaganda region have reported the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,507, 1,507, and 1,038, respectively.

Shymkent city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 549.

387 more coronavirus cases have been registered in Aktobe region, 340 in Atyrau region, 305 in East Kazakhstan region, 303 in Pavlodar region, 300 in Almaty region, 265 in Kostanay region, 260 in Akmola region, 200 in Mangistau region, 194 in Kyzylorda region, 173 in Zhambyl region, 163 in West Kazakhstan region, 160 in North Kazakhstan region, and 113 in Turkestan region.