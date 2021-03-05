EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 05 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 daily case count stands at 857

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 PCR tests of 857 have returned a positive result in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are the only to report triple-digit daily COVID-19 case counts – 134 and 132, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily fresh infections – 78.

    72 and 61 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan and Karaganda region.

    59 more infections have been reported in Kostanay region, 57 in Akmola region, 47 in Almaty region, 40 in Atyrau region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 28 in Aktobe region, 27 in Shymkent city, 17 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, and 5 in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 216,467.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!