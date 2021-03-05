Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 daily case count stands at 857

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 PCR tests of 857 have returned a positive result in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are the only to report triple-digit daily COVID-19 case counts – 134 and 132, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily fresh infections – 78.

72 and 61 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan and Karaganda region.

59 more infections have been reported in Kostanay region, 57 in Akmola region, 47 in Almaty region, 40 in Atyrau region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 28 in Aktobe region, 27 in Shymkent city, 17 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, and 5 in Turkestan region.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 216,467.