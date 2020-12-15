Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 death toll rises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 59 new deaths caused by the coronavirus infection from 6 through 13 December, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 deaths was reported in Almaty city. West Kazakhstan region recorded 10 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection. 8 people died in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, of the coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 claimed lives of 6 people in Atyrau region, 4 – in East Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan has amounted to 2,147.