Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases up by 119

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 119 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Kazakhstan has also seen 83 people recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 53,519. The disease has so far killed 829. Those made full recovered from it number 52,183.

Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.