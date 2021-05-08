11:16, 08 May 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases up by 119
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 119 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
Kazakhstan has also seen 83 people recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.
Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 53,519. The disease has so far killed 829. Those made full recovered from it number 52,183.
Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.