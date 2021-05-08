EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 08 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases up by 119

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 119 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Kazakhstan has also seen 83 people recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 53,519. The disease has so far killed 829. Those made full recovered from it number 52,183.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!