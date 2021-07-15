Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 127 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

10 people have died of and 82 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 58,213. The disease has taken the lives of 1,054 Kazakhstanis. 53,177 have so far defeated it.