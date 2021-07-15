EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 10

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 127 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    10 people have died of and 82 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 58,213. The disease has taken the lives of 1,054 Kazakhstanis. 53,177 have so far defeated it.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!