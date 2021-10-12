Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

11 people have died of and 61 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 77,258. The disease has killed 4,925 Kazakhstanis. 65,269 have so far defeated it.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,499 cases of and 1,435 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.