Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 304 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

21 people have died of and 108 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 60,584. The disease has taken the lives of 3,697 Kazakhstanis. 54,440 have so far defeated it.

The country has reported 7,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.