Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 38 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has also seen 23 people die of and 10 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases is 67,870. The death toll stands at 4,263. People who made full recoveries from the disease number 57,720.

Notably, the country has reported 5,631 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 7,184 more people have defeated the virus in the country.