Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 15 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has also seen four people die of and 34 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases is 54,706. The death toll stands at 888. People who made full recoveries from the disease number 50,839.