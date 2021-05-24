EN
    09:30, 24 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 4

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has reported 15 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country has also seen four people die of and 34 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases is 54,706. The death toll stands at 888. People who made full recoveries from the disease number 50,839.


