Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Six people have died of and 25 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 79,659. The disease has taken lives of 5,042 Kazakhstanis. 68,942 have so far defeated it.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,312 cases of and 2,589 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.