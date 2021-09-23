Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 247 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nine people have died of and 162 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 74,674. The disease has taken the lives of 4,769 Kazakhstanis. 61,163 have so far defeated it.

Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



