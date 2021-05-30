Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up to 908

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 105 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nationwide, six fresh COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities have been registered. 85 people have defeated he disease in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 55,225. The death toll stands at 908. A total of 51,271 have so far made full recoveries from the disease.



