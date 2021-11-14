EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 14 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,487

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,487 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 294. West Kazakhstan region follows with 220 daily recovered cases. Almaty city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 198.

    Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have also been registered in Almaty region – 188, Karaganda region – 144, Nur-Sultan city – 138, and Akmola region – 127.

    Shymkent city has seen 33 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – 33, Turkestan region – 32, Zhambyl region – 21, North Kazakhstan region – 21, Kostanay region – 13, and Aktobe region – 10.

    Nine more have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region and six in Mangistau region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 914,098.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!