Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,487

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,487 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 294. West Kazakhstan region follows with 220 daily recovered cases. Almaty city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 198.

Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have also been registered in Almaty region – 188, Karaganda region – 144, Nur-Sultan city – 138, and Akmola region – 127.

Shymkent city has seen 33 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – 33, Turkestan region – 32, Zhambyl region – 21, North Kazakhstan region – 21, Kostanay region – 13, and Aktobe region – 10.

Nine more have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region and six in Mangistau region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 914,098.