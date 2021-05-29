EN
    11:15, 29 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries rise by 2,658

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,658 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 521. Almaty region has logged the second the highest triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries – 464.436 more recoveries have been reported in Karaganda region making it the third in the list of areas with the highest COVID-19 recoveries.

    Triple digit recoveries have also been seen in Nur-Sultan city – 199, Akmola region – 174, Shymkent city – 168, East Kazakhstan region – 166, Pavlodar region – 132, and Aktobe region – 104.

    Kostanay region has registered 72 daily recoveries, Mangistau region – 51, West Kazakhstan region – 39, Kyzylorda region – 29, Zhambyl region – 27, Turkestan region – 27, Atyrau region – 25, and North Kazkahstan region – 24.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 351,086.



