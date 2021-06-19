Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries rise by 778

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 778 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 123. Almaty city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 105. Nur-Sultan city has logged the third highest triple-digit number of recoveries – 102.

87 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 infection in Pavlodar region.

Shymkent city and East Kazakhstan region have seen 76 and 72 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

41 more have beaten the COVID-19 virus in Mangistau region, 35 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 28 in Atyrau region, 24 in Almaty region, 24 in West Kazakhstan region, 19 in North Kazakhstan region, four in Kostanay region, four in Kyzylorda region, and two in Turkestan region.

The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 in the country stands at 383,239.