Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries rise by 971

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 971 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 233. The triple-digit number of daily recoveries has also been recorded in Almaty city - 165. Zhambyl and Atyrau regions are third and fourth with 88 and 81 recoveries, respectively.

75 more have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region as well as in West Kazakhstan region.

52 more recoveries have been registered in Almaty region, 50 in Kostanay region, 42 in Karaganda region, 31 in Shymkent city, 22 in Mangistau region, 21 in Aktobe region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 15 in East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions have each reported one COVID-19 recovery.

The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries stand at 214,714.