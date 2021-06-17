Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,052

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,052 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 275. Almaty city follows with 166 daily recoveries. Karaganda region is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 107.

West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions have reported 83 and 77 daily recoveries, respectively.

73 more beat the virus in East Kazakhstan as well as Pavlodar region, 43 in Mangistau region, 34 in Aktobe region, 30 in Kostanay region, 24 in Akmola region, 23 in North Kazakhstan region, 15 in Atyrau region, 14 in Turkestan region, nine in Shymkent city, and 6 in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 381,026 coronavirus recovered cases.