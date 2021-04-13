Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,197

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,197 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Aktobe region – 205.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have also been reported in Almaty region – 147, Nur-Sultan city – 165, and Karaganda region – 132.

82 have beaten the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region.

78 more recovered from COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 75 in Akmola region, 74 in West Kazakhstan region, 56 in Atyrau region, 55 in Pavlodar region, 46 in North Kazakhstan region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Turkestan region, and two in Kostanay region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 235,862 COVID-19 recoveries.