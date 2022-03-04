Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,263

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,263 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 333. West Kazakhstan region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 201. 168 more have defeated the virus in Pavlodar region.

Almaty city has reported 167 more COVID-19 recovered cases.

89 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kostanay region, 88 in North Kazakhstan region, 65 in Almaty region, 57 in Akmola region, 42 in Karaganda region, 20 in East Kazakhstan region, and 14 in Zhambyl region.

Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Turkestan region - six, Atyrau region - five, Mangistau region - five, and Kyzylorda region - three.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,273,733 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



