Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,366
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 329. Karaganda region is second with 214 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Almaty city - 181.
Atyrau region and Aktobe regions have recorded 138 and 124 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.
70 more have defeated the virus in Almaty region.
East Kazakhstan region has seen 65 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 41, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions – 38 each, Akmola region – 37, North Kazakhstan region – 34, West Kazakhstan region – 26, Zhambyl region – 15, Shymkent city – six, and Mangistau and Kostanay regions – five each.
The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 281,708.