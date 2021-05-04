EN
    09:09, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,366

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,366 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 329. Karaganda region is second with 214 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Almaty city - 181.

    Atyrau region and Aktobe regions have recorded 138 and 124 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    70 more have defeated the virus in Almaty region.

    East Kazakhstan region has seen 65 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 41, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions – 38 each, Akmola region – 37, North Kazakhstan region – 34, West Kazakhstan region – 26, Zhambyl region – 15, Shymkent city – six, and Mangistau and Kostanay regions – five each.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 281,708.

