Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,435

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,435 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 280. Pavlodar region follows with 213 daily recovered cases. East Kazakhstan region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 172.

Karaganda, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions have logged 171, 120, and 105 daily recovered cases, respectively.

Almaty region has seen 79 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 72, Atyrau region – 51, Kyzylorda region – 39, North Kazakhstan region – 30, Nur-Sultan city – 25, Kostanay region – 20, West Kazakhstan region – 19, Shymkent city – 17, and Zhambyl region – 15.

Seven more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Mangistau region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 848,891.