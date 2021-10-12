EN
    09:50, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,435

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,435 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 280. Pavlodar region follows with 213 daily recovered cases. East Kazakhstan region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 172.

    Karaganda, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions have logged 171, 120, and 105 daily recovered cases, respectively.

    Almaty region has seen 79 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 72, Atyrau region – 51, Kyzylorda region – 39, North Kazakhstan region – 30, Nur-Sultan city – 25, Kostanay region – 20, West Kazakhstan region – 19, Shymkent city – 17, and Zhambyl region – 15.

    Seven more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Mangistau region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 848,891.


