Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,530

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,530 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 381. Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have also been reported in Akmola region (272), Almaty city (178), Almaty region (171), and Atyrau region (106).

96 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 62 in West Kazakhstan region as well as in Kostanay region, 51 in Karaganda region, 41 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, 25 in Turkestan region, 21 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Shymkent city, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, and 4 in Aktobe region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 180,807 COVID-19 recoveries.