    09:30, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,627

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,627 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Shymkent city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 689. Almaty city has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 213. 151 more have defeated the virus in West Kazakhstan region.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported 138 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and Kostanay region - 118.

    75 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Akmola region, 60 in Almaty region, 58 in Pavlodar region, 37 in Karaganda region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, and 25 in Atyrau region.

    Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kyzylorda region - eight, Zhambyl region - seven, Mangistau region - seven, Nur-Sultan city - six, and Turkestan region - five.

    Since the start of the pandemic, 1,269,129 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



