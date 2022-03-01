Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,627
Shymkent city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 689. Almaty city has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 213. 151 more have defeated the virus in West Kazakhstan region.
North Kazakhstan region has reported 138 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and Kostanay region - 118.
75 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Akmola region, 60 in Almaty region, 58 in Pavlodar region, 37 in Karaganda region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, and 25 in Atyrau region.
Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kyzylorda region - eight, Zhambyl region - seven, Mangistau region - seven, Nur-Sultan city - six, and Turkestan region - five.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,269,129 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.