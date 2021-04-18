EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:16, 18 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,806

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,806 fresh COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Nur-Sultan city – 522. Almaty region follows with 453 recoveries. Kostanay and Karaganda regions are third and fourth in terms of the number of fresh daily recoveries – 152 and 137, respectively.

    95 have beaten the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions have registered 79 and 73 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    45 have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 39 in Zhambyl region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in Shymkent city, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 24 in Akmola region, 21 in Turkestan region, and 14 in Aktobe region.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 246,323.


