Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,979

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,979 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 261. Kostanay region follows with 245 daily recovered cases. East Kazakhstan region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 235.

Pavlodar region has posted 198 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Karaganda region – 174, West Kazakhstan region – 172, North Kazakhstan region – 150, Almaty region – 108, and Akmola region – 107.

Atyrau region has seen 75 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city – 70, Kyzylorda region – 55, Mangistau region – 44, Shymkent city – 36, Zhambyl region – 23, Aktobe region – 16, and Turkestan region – 10.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 869,940.