Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,533

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,533 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 6,694. Almaty city is second with 1,421 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,201.

Over the past day, 542 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in in Pavlodar region, 447 in Almaty region, 402 in Atyrau region, 330 in Akmola region, 3000 in Kyzylorda region, 293 in Turkestan region, 289 in East Kazakhstan region, 202 in Kostanay region, and 161 in Mangistau region.

West Kazakhstan region has seen 82 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city – 74, Zhambyl region – 59, and North Kazakhstan region – 36.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,045,172 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.