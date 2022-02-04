Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 13,374

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,374 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 3,773. Karaganda region is second with 2,458 daily recovered cases. Almaty city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,907.

Akmola region has seen 1,200 COVID-19 recovered cases in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, 676 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kostanay region, 605 in Pavlodar region, 564 in Almaty region, 473 in Atyrau region, 417 in North Kazakhstan region, 362 in East Kazakhstan region, 242 in Mangistau region, 235 in West Kazakhstan region, 184 in Kyzylorda region, and 160 in Turkestan region.

Fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries in double-digit territory have been registered in Zhambyl region – 72, and in Shymkent city – 46.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,128,207 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.