    08:43, 17 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,298

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,298 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 398. West Kazakhstan region follows with 327 daily recovered cases. Pavlodar region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 297.

    Over the past day, 251 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in East Kazakhstan region, 250 in Kostanay region, 202 in Nur-Sultan city, 150 in Karaganda region, and 105 in Akmola region.

    Almaty region has seen 79 more COVID-19 recovered cases, North Kazakhstan region – 75, Shymkent city – 49, Aktobe region – 44, Atyrau region – 40, Kyzylorda region – 20, and Turkestan region – 11.

    Mangistau region has reported two recovered cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

    Since the start of the pandemic 919,170 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


