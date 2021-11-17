Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,298

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,298 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 398. West Kazakhstan region follows with 327 daily recovered cases. Pavlodar region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 297.

Over the past day, 251 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in East Kazakhstan region, 250 in Kostanay region, 202 in Nur-Sultan city, 150 in Karaganda region, and 105 in Akmola region.

Almaty region has seen 79 more COVID-19 recovered cases, North Kazakhstan region – 75, Shymkent city – 49, Aktobe region – 44, Atyrau region – 40, Kyzylorda region – 20, and Turkestan region – 11.

Mangistau region has reported two recovered cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

Since the start of the pandemic 919,170 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.