Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,625

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,625 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 631, followed by Nur-Sultan with 423 daily recoveries. Karaganda region is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 249.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Kostanay region – 190, Pavlodar region – 182, Mangistau region – 177, Zhambyl region -148, Shymkent city – 141, and Akmola region – 140.

84 more beat the virus in Turkestan region, 70 in West Kazakhstan region, 68 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 45 in East Kazakhstan region, and 17 in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 452,002c coronavirus recovered cases.