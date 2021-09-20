EN
    09:09, 20 September 2021

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,944

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,944 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 606. Almaty city follows with 589 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 292.

    Atyrau, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions have logged 251, 224, and 219 daily recovered cases, respectively.

    Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have also been registered in East Kazakhstan region – 183, Kostanay region – 123, Pavlodar region – 113, and Nur-Sultan city – 110.

    Mangistau region has seen 88 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – 72, North Kazakhstan region – 32, Shymkent city – 24, West Kazakhstan region – 11, and Turkestan region - seven.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 790,394.


