    08:46, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,012

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,012 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,372.

    Almaty city has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 334. West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are second and third in terms of the highest triple-digit recoveries – 288 and 196, respectively.

    Shymkent city and Atyrau region have recorded 130 and 118 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    Mangistau region has seen 94 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 80, Pavlodar region – 80, Kostanay region – 73, Almaty region – 62, East Kazakhstan region – 58, Aktobe region – 38, Turkestan region – 35, North Kazakhstan region – 28, and Kyzylorda region – 26.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 423,996.


