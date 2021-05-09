Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,106

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,106 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,203.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 493. Almaty and Akmola regions are second and third in terms of the highest triple-digit recoveries – 325 and 266, respectively.

Karaganda, Atyrau region, West Kazakhstan regions have recorded 234, 119, and 114 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

72 more have defeated the virus in East Kazakhstan region.

Turkestan region has seen 50 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – 49, Zhambyl region – 47, Aktobe region – 40, Pavlodar region – 38, Mangistau region – 35, North Kazakhstan region – 16, and Kostanay region – 5.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 297,268.