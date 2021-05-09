Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,106
Almaty city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,203.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 493. Almaty and Akmola regions are second and third in terms of the highest triple-digit recoveries – 325 and 266, respectively.
Karaganda, Atyrau region, West Kazakhstan regions have recorded 234, 119, and 114 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.
72 more have defeated the virus in East Kazakhstan region.
Turkestan region has seen 50 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – 49, Zhambyl region – 47, Aktobe region – 40, Pavlodar region – 38, Mangistau region – 35, North Kazakhstan region – 16, and Kostanay region – 5.
The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 297,268.