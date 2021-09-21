EN
    08:45, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,509

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,509 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 607. Almaty region is second with 481 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Pavlodar region - 355.

    Karaganda region has recorded 323 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Aktobe region – 293, Akmola region – 221, Atyrau region – 209, East Kazakhstan region – 176, Turkestan region – 156, West Kazakhstan region – 147, Mangistau region – 133, and Zhambyl region – 101.

    Kyzylorda region has seen 98 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city – 96, Kostanay region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 25, and Shymkent city – 19.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 793,903.


