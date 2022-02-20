Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,533

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,533 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 902. Pavlodar region is second with 572 daily recovered cases. Shymkent city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 401.

Over the past day, 360 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Akmola reigon, 259 in Nur-Sultan city, 232 in Almaty region, 210 in Atyrau region, 170 in North Kazakhstan region, and 125 in Kostanay region.

Fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries in double-digit territory have been registered in Zhambyl region – 64, Karaganda region - 61, Mangistau region - 60, East Kazakhstan region - 31, West Kazakhstan region - 31, Kyzylorda region - 30, and Turkestan region - 25.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,251,641 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



