EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 20 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,533

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,533 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 902. Pavlodar region is second with 572 daily recovered cases. Shymkent city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 401.

    Over the past day, 360 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Akmola reigon, 259 in Nur-Sultan city, 232 in Almaty region, 210 in Atyrau region, 170 in North Kazakhstan region, and 125 in Kostanay region.

    Fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries in double-digit territory have been registered in Zhambyl region – 64, Karaganda region - 61, Mangistau region - 60, East Kazakhstan region - 31, West Kazakhstan region - 31, Kyzylorda region - 30, and Turkestan region - 25.

    Since the start of the pandemic 1,251,641 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!