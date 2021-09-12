EN
    11:12, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,120

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,120 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city is the only area to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,203. Atyrau region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of daily recoveries – 547, followed by Nur-Sultan city – 383.

    Karaganda and Mangistau regions have logged 321 and 291 daily recovered cases, respectively.

    Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have also been registered in Pavlodar region – 261, Akmola region – 240, Zhambyl region – 187, Shymkent city – 146, East Kazakhstan region – 132, Almaty region – 124, and Kyzylorda region – 123.

    Turkestan region has seen 95 more COVID-19 recovered cases, West Kazakhstan region – 29, Kostanay region – 26, and North Kazakhstan region – 12.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 758,090.


