Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,933

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,933 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,992.

Almaty city has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 849, followed by Karaganda region – 786.

Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have been registered in Shymkent city – 319, West Kazakhstan region – 178, Akmola region – 176, North Kazakhstan region – 118, and Mangistau region – 105.

East Kazakhstan region has seen 89 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 86, Kyzylorda region – 85, Kostanay region – 57, Turkestan region – 50, and Pavlodar region – 43.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 478,277.