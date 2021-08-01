EN
    10:45, 01 August 2021

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,933

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,933 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,992.

    Almaty city has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 849, followed by Karaganda region – 786.

    Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have been registered in Shymkent city – 319, West Kazakhstan region – 178, Akmola region – 176, North Kazakhstan region – 118, and Mangistau region – 105.

    East Kazakhstan region has seen 89 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 86, Kyzylorda region – 85, Kostanay region – 57, Turkestan region – 50, and Pavlodar region – 43.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 478,277.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
